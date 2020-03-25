Only two people from cluster of 17 infections within Malaysia’s police force remain hospitalised, says home minister

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that 15 from the cluster have recovered and tested negative for the virus, but remain under self-quarantine. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Only two individuals from a cluster of 17 people who tested positive for Covid-19 within the Royal Malaysia Police remain hospitalised, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said that 15 from the cluster have recovered and tested negative for the virus, but remain under self-quarantine.

“This number does not only involve police officers, but also includes their family and close contacts.

“Out of the 17 positives, 15 have been discharged, and only two are left (hospitalised); but this is still a big number to us.

“This is because, from these cases, we asked around 500 people to self-quarantine ,” he explained during an interview with Bernama TV tonight.

Malaysia today recorded an additional 172 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,796, with 199 discharged, and 20 dead.

Hamzah today also assured the ministry is looking out for the welfare of police officers, by equipping them with the necessary protective gear.

He also expressed his gratitude and commended the police force for their efforts in enforcing the movement control order (MCO), before emphasising that cooperation between the authorities and the general public is essential in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.