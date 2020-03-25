Not enough reagents to test for Covid-19 in Sabah, says Health Dept director

A lab technician processes a test sample during a screening process for the Covid-19 virus, at the Institute for Medical Research in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Sabah is unable to carry out more tests to detect Covid-19, due to a shortage of virus reagents.

The Star reported state Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi as saying that the department is trying to address the shortage as soon as possible, adding that the same problem was also faced by other labs nationwide.

“As of Tuesday (March 24) the lab conducted seven positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah of which six were repeat tests, while only one was a new case,” she said.

Dr Rundi said of the 170 positive Covid-19 cases in the state, three are not linked to the recent tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur but instead to a group who visited Thailand recently.

“A new quarantine centre was opened in Kota Belud district at Jamek Kg Pirasan mosque. A total of 553 people were quarantined at 13 quarantine centres statewide, with six allowed to return home.

“Those coming into Sabah, either from abroad or from other states, must undergo the legally mandatory 14 days quarantine at the designated quarantine centres. Failure to do so or non-adherence can lead to charges under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act,” Dr Rundi said.



