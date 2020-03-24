PM thanks cops in special Police Day message (VIDEO)

Prime Minister said the sacrifice of the country’s security forces could be seen especially in the current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police, saying that he was proud of the force that has been ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the country.

Prime Minister said the sacrifice of the country’s security forces could be seen especially in the current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The police, he said, had ensured smooth implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“Certainly it requires a great deal of sacrifice and commitment so that our country will continue to be a peaceful and safe nation,” he said in a special message in conjunction with the 213th Police Day celebration here tonight.

Muhyiddin also prayed for Allah SWT to reward PDRM personnel for all their deeds and sacrifices.

“Once again, I thank you and wish all of you Happy Police Day,” he said.

The 213th Police Day will be celebrated on a new date nationwide, maintaining the theme ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’. — Bernama