Penang public bus services only available in the mornings, evenings

GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — Public bus services by Rapid Penang in the state will only be available in the mornings and evenings starting tomorrow.

In a notice issued by Rapid Penang, all bus routes in the state, including the state government’s Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) feeder buses, will only be available from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily.

The operations for BEST FIZ, for factory workers, will continue to run as usual.

The George Town Central Area Transit (CAT) free shuttle bus, provided by the Penang Island City Council and operated by Rapid Penang stopped operations today.

Passengers can obtain full bus schedules and locations via the Rapid Penang Journey Planner app available on Google Playstore.

Passengers can also contact Rapid Penang’s hotline at 04-255 8000 or go to rapidpg.com.my for more information.