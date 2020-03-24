Nestle Malaysia reports one Covid-19 positive case

Nestle Malaysia in a statement said the employee was in good condition and was currently undergoing medical treatment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Nestle Malaysia has informed that one of its employees has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The company in a statement said the employee was in good condition and was currently undergoing medical treatment.

“As soon as we were made aware of this development, we immediately reported this to the Ministry of Health for further action. The work site has been evacuated safely and we are now proceeding with full disinfection and complete sanitisation of the area.

“We have also commenced conducting detailed contact tracing and anyone who may have been in direct contact with the employee is under quarantine and will be asked to undergo the screening protocols as defined by the government,” it said. — Bernama