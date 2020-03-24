KTMB urges No 9173 ETS train passengers with Covid-19 symptoms to get screened

KTMB hief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said this was because one of the passengers who taken the train to Kl Sentral from the Butterworth Station on March 7 had been tested positive for the virus.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has urged all passengers who had boarded the No. 9173 Electric Train Service (ETS) coach, to go to the nearest hospitals for health screening if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said this was because one of the passengers who taken the train to Kl Sentral from the Butterworth Station on March 7 had been tested positive for the virus.

“The 70-year-old man who was also the 11th Covid-19 fatality, succumbed to the virus infection while receiving treatment at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz-Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here on Sunday,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulzaman said following that, KTMB had immediately suspended the service to conduct cleaning and disinfecting exercise on the affected coach train as well as all ETS coach trains for the safety of passengers and its staff.

“All KTMB staff who boarded the train and those at the affected stations have also been instructed to undergo health screenings,” he said.

Further information can be obtained through the KTMB social media sites, such as KTM Berhad (Facebook), @ktm_berhad (Twitter) and @ktmbofficial (Instagram) or or visit its official website, www.ktmb.com.my or contact its call centre at 03-22671200.