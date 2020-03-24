Covid-19: Sabah to announce economic stimulus package tomorrow

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the announcement would be made after the state cabinet meeting at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, 9 Mac — The Sabah government will announce its economic stimulus package tomorrow to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the announcement would be made after the state Cbinet meeting at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here.

“We realised many people are waiting for the stimulus package and we will announce it tomorrow,” he told a news conference after the state Security Action Council meeting here today.

Mohd Shafie also said elected representatives had been handing out aid to people in their constituency.

The chief minister said the state government had also distributed masks and hand sanitisers to the frontliners in Sabah.

“I have distributed the items to the agencies involved this morning and tomorrow we will receive another face mask and hand sanitiser contribution to be given to those who need it,” he said. — Bernama