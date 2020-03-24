Air Selangor forms special team to share information on Covid-19

Air Selangor CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the special team has been set up under its Health, Safety and Environment section as an initiative to curb the Covid-19 infection, in line with the implementation of the movement control order. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― The Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has formed a special team to share the latest information on Covid-19 from time to time in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Its chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman in a statement today, said the special team has been set up under Air Selangor’s Health, Safety and Environment section as an initiative to curb the Covid-19 infection, in line with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“Air Selangor’s Covid-19 operation room has also been activated for any inquiries regarding the Covid-19. It operating hours are from Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

“The special team has also carried out the disinfecting process at the Air Selangor premises as part of our efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection,” he said in the statement.

He also said other initiatives include the temporary closure of all Air Selangor Customer Service counters throughout Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from March 19 to 31, as well as the temporary cessation of meter reading services and new applications for water supply by the developer, throughout the MCO period.

This is to reduce the risk of exposure to its employees on the field and customers will receive an estimated water bill during the MCO period.

As part of the comprehensive business continuity plan, Air Selangor has also implemented a working from home policy.

“As of Monday (March 23) only 42 per cent of Air Selangor employees are on duty, either in the office or on site, and social distancing is required to minimise contact between individuals.

“Customers are also advised not to panic in these critical situation as Air Selangor will ensure uninterrupted clean water supply to help customers practice optimum hygiene management,” he said. ― Bernama