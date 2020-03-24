After being accused of fleeing Parit Buntar Hospital, stewardess shares video of being transported to Taiping Hospital (VIDEO)

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 24 — The woman, who was alleged to have run away from Parit Buntar Hospital (HPB), shared a video showing her being transported to Taiping Hospital via her Facebook account today.

The 21-year-old stewardess named Mitchell Adriyana wrote in her Facebook saying that she was being transferred to Taiping Hospital while also denying that she had fled HPB.

“I have already been transferred to Taiping Hospital. Thanks to those who pray for me and also to the ones who criticised,” she said.

She also said that she needed the public’s support, not criticism.

“Please pray for my speedy recovery,” she said.

She also requested the police to take action against reporters who wrote the story of her alleged flight from HPB, which was widely circulated in social media.

Earlier, it was reported that the police were trying to track down a woman, who has Covid-19 symptoms, after she allegedly ran away from HPB while undergoing a health screening.

Kerian District Police Chief superintendent Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob confirmed a report was lodged by one of HPB’s staff.

“We are trying to track down the patient,” he said briefly.

Information on the incident has been making the rounds on social media.

Based on the details shared, the woman is believed to be from Bukit Mertajam, Penang and was placed in an isolation room at HPB for Covid-19 screening.

When HPB staff told her that she would be referred to Taiping Hospital, the woman refused and disappeared with her brother.

However, it is believed that she called HPB later, saying that she would go to a private hospital instead.