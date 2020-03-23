Two more die of Covid-19 in Sarawak, says deputy CM

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pic) said the victims are a man from the state capital and a woman from Limbang. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 23 — Sarawak today recorded two more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total in the state to five, state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah announced.

He said the victims are a man from the state capital and a woman from Limbang.

The man’s mother died on March 18 and his sister on March 21, both of Covid-19.

The state’s first fatality was that of a Christian pastor on March 13.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the woman from Limbang was in close contact with an individual who attended the tabligh gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

“She was first admitted to Limbang Hospital on March 14, and then to Miri Hospital on the same day.

“She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and died at the hospital today,” he said.

Uggah said Sarawak has recorded six more new Covid-19 positive cases all from Kuching and the patients have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He said the state now has an accumulative total of 827 Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, of which 718 cases have tested negative while 72 more are awaiting laboratory test results.

Uggah urged Sarawakians to continue observing the movement control order and to stay at home.

He also stressed the importance of practising social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene.

He said by doing so, they are doing their part to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic.