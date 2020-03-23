Statistics Dept to conduct survey on effects of Covid-19 on economy, people

People shopping at the SS15 wet market in Subang Jaya March 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The Statistics Department is conducting a special online survey on the effects of Covid-19 on the Malaysian economy and people.

In a statement issued today, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the first round of the survey which began today until March 31 this year, was open to all Malaysians aged 15 years and older.

He said round one comprises 21 questions which cover three modules, namely the General Module, Employment Module, and Expenditure Module.

“The findings of this survey will be used as input for the Malaysian government to measure the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on the economy, jobs and spending pattern of Malaysians,” he said.

He said information obtained in the survey is subject to the provisions under the Statistics Act (Revised 1989) which is information which is confidential and used only for the purpose of drawing up statistics.

Mohd Uzir said to meet the objectives of the survey, the department welcome Malaysians aged 15 years and older to give their cooperation to the survey and participate through this link, QR code, or social media website @StatsMalaysia. — Bernama