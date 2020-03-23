Ramasamy: Miti should release full list of factories allowed to operate

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy said there are now many grey areas in the enforcement of the movement control order on industrial and manufacturing facilities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 23 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy has urged the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to release a full list of factories that have been allowed to operate.

The Penang lawmaker said there are now many grey areas in the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on industrial and manufacturing facilities.

“It would be helpful if Miti releases the full details as to why some companies are operating and some are not,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said Miti had only released a list of the kind of industrial and manufacturing facilities that can operate during this time.

“Even before the list was announced, some manufacturing establishments have taken the necessary measures in downsizing the workforce only to retain some essential services,” he said.

He pointed out that some manufacturers in Penang have allowed their staff to work at home.

He admitted that it would take time for Miti to come up with the full list and details of which factories are closed and which may remain open, but this information should still be released.

He said Miti can release an initial list and continuously update it as more information is gathered from the ground.

He said the MCO must be enforced without fear or favour and this included factories and the manufacturing sector.

“Local and foreign companies in Malaysia must play their role in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

He reminded the companies that they have a responsibility towards their employees in terms of not exposing them to the hazards of working in close proximity.