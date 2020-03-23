PM says may unveil more comprehensive economic stimulus package, people’s aid on March 30

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhiddin Yassin today said that he may be announcing a more comprehensive economic stimulus package and people’s aid (bantuan rakyat) on March 30, in light of the current Covid-19 economic situation which has affected many.

In a press conference broadcast live today, he said that comprehensive measures are being studied by the Finance Ministry (MoF), which would take into account the needs of those from all economic backgrounds.

“Regardless whether you are a petty trader, cab driver, farmer, fisherman, breeder, factory worker, private sector employee, civil servant, all will be given attention by the government,” he said.

