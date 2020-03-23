Margma to donate 19 million gloves to govt

Margma has pledged to donate 19 million medical gloves to the Malaysian government in the race against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Top Glove Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) has pledged to donate 19 million medical gloves to the Malaysian government in the race against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, its president Denis Low said these include the many batches of gloves contributed by association members to hospitals, police stations and local authorities within their respective vicinities in the last few days.

“Our members were given approval to operate as essential services sector at 50 per cent production capacity and this had led to a shortfall of gloves around the world.

“We urge the government to allow the rubber glove industry to operate at 100 per cent so that we can meet the surge in demand for rubber gloves from many parts of the world,” he said, expressing hope that the epidemic will be contained and arrested quickly in Malaysia and other countries.

The donors include Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, YTY Group, Kossan Latex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd and 14 other manufacturers. — Bernama