Journalists are Covid-19 frontliners too, hold virtual press conferences instead, Dr Wan Azizah tells Putrajaya

A general view of the seating arrangement for reporters ahead of a Health Ministry press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called for better protection of journalists during the movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19, and asked government agencies and ministries to conduct virtual press conferences instead.

In a statement today, the former deputy prime minister pointed out that members of the media are also frontliners, who need to be safeguarded from the deadly virus which has already claimed 10 lives here, to date.

“We know that the supply of masks and gloves may not be sufficient at this point of time and we should think about other measures to keep our journalists safe.

“Ministers can record their press conferences and send it to the news organisations for the journalists to prepare their news pieces. There are many apps now that can be used for virtual ‘press conferences’ where journalists can ask questions online. The ministers can also then post these videos on their ministry’s or personal social media accounts,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also asked for press statements to be issued in lieu of press conferences which require journalists to be present.

“What’s right should become the norm and the norm should be altered to become what’s right,” she added.



