Johor cops probe employers allegedly flouting govt’s movement control order

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (third left) and the army’s Seventh Infantry Brigade in Johor commander Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam (second left) during a joint police and military roadblock at Jalan Tampoi Lama in Tampoi, Johor Baru March 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 23 — Johor police are investigating two reports of factories in the state, not under the essential services category, that have purportedly remained open and forced their employees to work in contravention of the government’s movement control order (MCO).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two cases were in Seri Alam and Kota Tinggi where employers are alleged to have forced their employees to work during the MCO period.

He said the police will investigate the matter as it goes against the MCO.

“I have ordered the respective district police chiefs (OCPD) to visit the factories or premises,” said Ayob Khan during a joint police and military roadblock on Jalan Tampoi Lama in Tampoi here today.

Present at the event was the army’s Seventh Infantry Brigade in Johor commander Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam.

Effective from March 18, the MCO disallowed sectors that do not fall under the essential services from operating.

Employers who do not follow the rules stipulated under the MCO risk a fine of RM1,000, or six months’ jail time, or both.

On the public’s compliance with the MCO in Johor, Ayob Khan said the police have recorded a 92 per cent compliance rate for the state as it enters its sixth day.

Despite the high percentage, he said he was not satisfied as many people had given the authorities “excuses” when questioned why they were out of their homes during the MCO.

“For example, a couple who were stopped gave a reason that they were out to buy face masks. This can be done by one person and not two,” said Ayob Khan in reference to only one person being allowed to leave the house and drive out to purchase necessities and medication during the MCO period.

Meanwhile, Zawawi said the Armed Forces joint roadblocks and patrols with the police in Johor have been uninterrupted.

“So far, there have been no issues since we started, as our job is to assist and respond to the police and authorities for the MCO,” he said.