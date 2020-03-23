City council shuts down free George Town shuttle bus service

In a statement issued today, the city council said the free shuttle service operated by Rapid Penang will not be in operation throughout the movement control order period.— Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 23 — Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will shut down the free George Town CAT bus starting tomorrow.

In a statement issued today, the city council said the free shuttle service operated by Rapid Penang will not be in operation throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

“This is one of MBPP’s initiatives in compliance with the MCO to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” it said.

The George Town CAT bus is a Central Area Transit shuttle bus that travels in a loop around the inner city of George Town.

It was introduced in 2009 and allowed passengers to travel free within the inner city.

The shuttle service has 19 stops in the inner city starting from Komtar and ending at Weld Quay.

Earlier today, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that Rapid Penang will be reducing the frequency of its bus services.

The state’s other free feeder bus service, the Congestion Alleviation Transport buses plying housing estates in all five districts, will also cut down its frequency.