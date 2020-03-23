Bera, Lipis told to close business premises from 7pm

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuantan March 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 23 — Bera and Lipis are the latest districts in Pahang that are required to close all business premises from 7pm to 7am during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The directive was previously issued to Kuantan, Pekan, Temerloh, Jerantut, Bentong and Cameron Highlands.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said the directive would take effect from tomorrow to March 31 or until the federal government revokes the order.

“The decision was made at the State Disaster Committee meeting today after the two districts recorded a positive case of Covid-19,” he said when contacted today.

He said the directive would include all the restaurants, including drive-thru services, 24-hour convenience stores and petrol stations.

In the meantime, Sallehuddin said the state government had withdrawn the decision to allow petrol stations in the six districts to operate as usual.

“Previously, we allowed petrol stations to operate after 7pm for fuel purposes only, but we felt sterner action had to be taken to prevent people going out at night.

“Those who need to refuel or travel long distances are advised to do so at the permissible hours to avoid other issues,” he said.

The federal government had earlier issued the MCO effective March 18 to 31, aimed at preventing the public from leaving home in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.