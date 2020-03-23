Sarawak DAP MP recovers, thanks Health Dept for their professionalism

Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii said the Health Department informed him today that the last two tests conducted on him had returned negative results for Covid-19 but he would continue to practise self-isolation after his discharge as an extra precaution. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, March 23 — Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii who was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16 announced today that he has recovered from the infection and will be discharged soon.

In a statement issued tonight, he said the Health Department informed him today that the last two tests conducted on him had returned negative results for Covid-19 but he would continue to practise self-isolation after his discharge as an extra precaution.

“Since the two tests had shown favourable results, the doctors then made the decision to discharge me with precautions to be taken,” he said.

Yii praised the healthcare personnel at Sarawak General Hospital who had been very helpful and highly professional in looking after him.

“I actually had the opportunity to see for myself the best of humanity displayed when I saw the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, including the cleaners working so hard just to keep us safe, to care for us and protect the community at large,” he said, while calling the public to continue giving their full support to the Health Department during this trying time. — Bernama