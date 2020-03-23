Abang Johari: State govt to give away two million face masks to Sarawakians for free

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (right) at a press conference in Kuching March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 23 — The state government has placed an order of two million pieces of face masks from China that will then be distributed free to Sarawakians through the State Disaster Management Committee.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the face marks are expected to arrive within a week, direct from China to Kuching.

“It will cost the state government almost RM3 million and we will give them free to Sarawakians,” he told reporters after chairing the state ministerial committee meeting here.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee will distribute the face masks to all the offices of the Residents of Sarawak’s 13 Administrative Divisions.

He said these offices will distribute the masks to the people.

The chief minister said the state government has also decided a one-off waiver for hotel licensing fees for 17,289 hotel rooms throughout Sarawak for the year 2020.

“The incentive will benefit over 340 hoteliers and lodging houses and it will cost the Sarawak government a sum of RM386,630,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government has also decided to provide equipment for the protection of physicians on the frontlines of testing, diagnosing and treating patients at risk of Covid-19.

He said this includes acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies and it will cost the state government RM10 million.

Similarly, Abang Johari said the state government has also decided to provide food to physicians and those on the frontlines of testing, diagnosing and treating patients at risk of Covid-19.

He said this will cost the state government RM1 million including the purchase of food supplies.

The chief minister said a discount of 50 per cent will also be given to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) houses rental scheme covering a period of six months up to September 2020.

“This assistance is expected to benefit more than 3,200 customers renting HDC houses throughout Sarawak,” he said.