Senior Minister: Govt to decide on lower ceiling price for face mask after backlash

Senior MinisterDatuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The government will meet tomorrow to decide on a lower ceiling price for a three-ply face mask said Malaysia Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob today.

In a special press conference, Ismail who is also the Defence Minister said the government including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disagrees with the increment which was announced by one of the ministers on Friday which drew flak from citizens online.

“The price of the ceiling mask set RM2 is too high, so the prime minister did not agree and tomorrow we will discuss the matter (and) if possible to be lowered to the previous price.

“There is no reason for the price to go up because the government has announced the cancellation of import duty on the face mask,” he told reporters in a press conference after the special meeting on the Restricted Movement Order and Covid-19 pandemic in Putrajaya today.

On Friday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the new price for a three-ply face mask is now RM2 per unit, up from 80 cents previously

Malaysia is facing a shortage of face masks as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread.

