N.Sembilan limits business operating hours

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, March 22 — All food premises including restaurants, roadside stalls and food truck businesses in Negri Sembilan will only be allowed to operate from 7am to 8pm, effective Tuesday until March 31.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the order also covers all supermarkets, grocery stores and 24-hour convenience outlets.

“All petrol stations, including its convenience stores are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm while all public markets are allowed to operate from 6 am to noon.

“All night markets, farmers and morning markets are not allowed to operate and they should abide by this order throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the RM100,000 allocation from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) received by the district security committee in all districts in the state would be distributed in the near future.

“The state government has also agreed to provide a special allocation of RM100,000 as an additional assistance to personnel and other necessities during the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

In the meantime, he hoped that everyone in the state would cooperate and abide by all instructions given by the authorities. — Bernama