JAIM: Muslim marriage solemnisation ceremonies in Melaka postponed until after MCO period

MELAKA, March 22 — Marriage solemnisation ceremonies for Muslims in Melaka scheduled for tomorrow until March 31 or another date if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is extended must be postponed, said the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM).

In a statement issued today, JAIM said the decision was made to avoid bigger repercussions following the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases as well as in the interest of the religious officials, marrying couple, witnesses, and others involved in the ceremony.

“The instruction over-rides Article 4 of the Administrative Order Number 2/2020 on the Management of Marriages, Divorces and Reconciliation during the MCO period from March 18 to 31.

“Couples who have obtained the permission to marry must inform the religious officials that the event is being postponed, and to get a new date after the MCO is over,” JAIM said.

The statement also said the District Islamic Affairs Office which issued the permit to marry must also be informed of the new date of the solemnisation ceremony.

JAIM also reminded the public that solemnisation ceremonies which are conducted during the MCO period without permission will face action under Section 40 of the Islamic Family Law Enactment (State of Melaka) 2002. — Bernama