Heavy online traffic jams govt website soliciting ideas to boost economy

People wearing face masks walk past shuttered shops along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Heavy traffic has made the page for the special website set up by the government to enable the public to give their feedback to stabilise and boost the country’s economy, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, temporarily inaccessible.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s Twitter account @TokPa_Comms, the www.mea.gov.my/ms/ekonomikita website could not be accessed for a few hours.

“We understand that there have been some issues with the website due to heavy traffic, and we apologise for the inconvenience.

‘While the @EPUMalaysia team is currently working to fix it, please keep the feedback coming at bit.ly/2J8KnDA,” it said.

Mustapa, in a statement issued at around noon today, said that the feedback provided would be analysed to be turned into input for the weekly Economic Action Council (EAC) meetings.

Mustapa said the dedicated platform was formed as a result of the EAC’s inaugural meeting on March 16.

The government established the EAC, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to ensure sustainable domestic economic growth and raise the confidence of local and foreign investors.

Heavy traffic usually indicates that people are keen to access the website, and a check later found the website could be accessed at around 6.45pm. — bernama