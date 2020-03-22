Covid-19: Health screening can be done at Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital

Malaysian Armed Forces being deployed to help the police enforce the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Members of the public with symptoms of Covid-19 can undergo health screenings at the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital (HATM), the Ministry of Defence said today.

In a statement addressing the FAQs on the Movement Control Order (MCO), the ministry said, however, that confirmation tests could only be done in hospitals designated by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The statement also said all welfare assistance to MAF veterans would continue as usual.

“All welfare assistance including those applied for in respective states, and which meet the stipulated conditions will be processed according to the guidelines within the stipulated time frame.

“The welfare assistance includes Living Assistance, Patient Equipment Assistance, Natural Disaster Assistance, Public University/Polytechnic Admission and School Aid,” the statement said.

The MCO, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16, is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The nationwide order came into effect on March 18 and will end on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said the MAF’s Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) customer service counters at the respective division and state levels would not be in operation during the order period.

However, any request or application may still be made by contacting the JHEV hotline at 03-2050 8000 or via its online portal.

In addition, it said pension payments for MAF veterans will continue during the period.

For more information, the public may call the ministry’s hotline at 03-2059 8400 or visit any of its official channels on social media. — Bernama