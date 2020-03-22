Covid-19: 17 incentives by Perlis govt to ease people’s burden

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, March 22 — The Perlis government today announced 17 special incentives to ease the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The state government, in a statement, said the incentives were to help those who had lost their earnings due to Covid-19 and the MCO, which is in force from March 18 to 31.

“The state government will continue with the daily basic food supply incentives under the Basic Food Distribution Programme (PAMA) to those facing difficulties during MCO, while state assemblymen will be allocated with a RM10,000 one-off aid for various immediate assistance in their respective constituencies,” said the statement.

The statement noted that a 50 per cent cut on stall rental for March would be given to all small traders renting from Kangar Municipal Council, Perlis State Economic Corporation, District Administration Division and Housing Division, which would benefit 1,487 small traders and stall operators.

The People’s Housing Project (PPR) monthly rental payments would be reduced by 50 per cent for March and April and the payments could be made in May, while the Public Housing Project (RPA) hire purchase installments for March and April are deferred.

According to the statement, the state government also extended the Quit Rent Payment Incentive Scheme until May 31 with eight per cent rebate for agricultural land, five per cent for building land and three per cent for industrial land, which involved 40,000 landowners.

The state government also deferred the rental for night markets and day markets under MPK for April involving 2,104 traders, and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) through its Operations Centre will assist farmers in marketing their agricultural products for selected commodities including Harum Manis mangoes through online sales.

The statement said the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has allocated RM174,500 to assist Asnaf recipients in need of essential goods during the MCO, while the Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid payments for 8,775 recipients involving expenditure of RM2.4 million will be given before March 25.

It said the state government agreed to postpone the repayment for state government education loans for March and April and provide RM1,000 one-off assistance to those who tested positive for Covid-19 and a RM2,000 assistance to the beneficiaries of those who died due to the virus.

The state government will provide food supplies and basic necessities to the frontliners and Persons Under Investigation (PUI) at the Covid-19 Quarantine Centres which will be coordinated under the state Secretary’s Office, it added.

Besides that, civil servants under the Part-Time Employees Scheme (PSH) and PPRT cleaners will be paid full salaries during the MCO period, while 1,200 state civil servants will receive their salary on March 23 (tomorrow). — Bernama