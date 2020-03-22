Malay Mail

Cool in pool, Bung Moktar reminds people to stay put at home

Sunday, 22 Mar 2020 09:27 AM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin is seen at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin has urged the public today to heed the movement control order (MCO) and stay at home, while lounging in his swimming pool.

In a video posted on his Twitter account yesterday, Bung Moktar could be seen wearing black swimming pants in a portable swimming pool, likely at his residence.

“Activities from home continues. Today is Day 4 of the MCO for humans, so that we don’t congregate with one another.

“Abide by the rule until this March 31. Remembers, lives matter,” Bung said.

 

 

Last week, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said if the nation does not abide by the MCO set by the ministry, a third wave of a Covid-19 outbreak could occur in the country.

Malaysia is in the fifth day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

