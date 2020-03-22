Cool in pool, Bung Moktar reminds people to stay put at home

Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin is seen at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin has urged the public today to heed the movement control order (MCO) and stay at home, while lounging in his swimming pool.

In a video posted on his Twitter account yesterday, Bung Moktar could be seen wearing black swimming pants in a portable swimming pool, likely at his residence.

“Activities from home continues. Today is Day 4 of the MCO for humans, so that we don’t congregate with one another.

“Abide by the rule until this March 31. Remembers, lives matter,” Bung said.

Please stay safe at home!!! pic.twitter.com/6FZBe3NqU8 — Bung Moktar Radin (@MyKinabatangan) March 21, 2020

Last week, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said if the nation does not abide by the MCO set by the ministry, a third wave of a Covid-19 outbreak could occur in the country.

Malaysia is in the fifth day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.