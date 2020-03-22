Agong takes to social media to advise public to stay home

People watch a live telecast of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Two days after his Royal Address on television and radio advising the public to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today used the social media to send out a similar message.

Al-Sultan Abdullah held a yellow placard with the words #StayHome and #DudukRumah to convey his message via the official Istana Negara Instagram page (@istana_negara).

A caption accompanying the photograph read: “We will get through this together as Malaysians, as one country. Please be responsible and follow the Movement Control Order and the instructions which help keep us safe. Stay home and let us all play our parts. This is the time for us to stay strong and persevere. We will prevail!”

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddn Yassin announced the nationwide implementation of the MCO from March 18 to 31 to stem the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama