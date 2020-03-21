Medical practitioners tell Malaysians to ‘stay home’ and do their part to help contain Covid-19

Following the news that 15 medical frontliners have been infected with Covid-19, more than 200 of their colleagues have come forth in a show of solidarity in a Facebook group called ‘Pleas from Medical Practitioners’. — Picture via Facebook/Rayuan P

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — In light of rising Covid-19 infection cases in the country, medical practitioners have taken to social media to implore Malaysians to maintain social distancing, practise good hygiene and avoid leaving their homes.

Following the news that 15 medical frontliners have been infected with Covid-19, more than 200 of their colleagues have come forth in a show of solidarity in a Facebook group called “Pleas from Medical Practitioners”.

“Please stay at home, flatten the curve. We can’t be at home, but you can. Use this time wisely with your family.

“Wash your hands regularly and please don’t lie on your travel history. If we contract this disease, who is going to be in the front line for you?” said Dr Poongundran Pannerselvan, a paediatrician and Neonatal Fellow from the Ministry of Health.

Dr Lee Kok Soon, a physician and Infectious Disease Fellow at the Penang General Hospital also pleaded for Malaysians to comply with the Movement Control Order.

“Let us work and sweat for you, and you stay safe and healthy at your home. Please comply to movement restriction, reducing spread /new cases can give healthcare a chance to recover resource/manpower to continue coping.

“Help us win this,’’ he said on Facebook.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Siti Rohayu Kamarul Baharain who is based in Sungai Petani urged people to be honest if they have been exposed to Covid-19, after she and her team were exposed by a positive Covid-19 patient from the Sri Petaling grand “tabligh” cluster.

“Please be honest. Please tell us if you have been exposed (to the coronavirus),

“Please tell us if you have just returned from abroad. Please tell us if you have been tested before.

“Please tell us if you are symptomatic.

“There is truly no place for people who lie.

“No place for those who purposely endanger others for their own selfishness.

“Angered by an irresponsible mother from the tabligh cluster who has exposed my staff and colleague to Covid-19, when all they were doing was working to help mothers deliver safely,’’ she said.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 of his ministry’s health workers and three from the private sector have been infected.

One of the ministry workers is currently in the intensive care unit requiring respiratory support.

“This virus knows no boundaries, regardless of your race, religion or wealth status, even more so if you are a healthcare worker at the frontline of this war,” he said in a Facebook post.

He reiterated the plea to the public, asking them to remain at home and not go out for fear of further aggravating the spread of Covid-19.

With 1,000 cases in total confirmed as of yesterday, Malaysia now has the fourth-highest number of cases in Asia, behind China, Iran, and South Korea.