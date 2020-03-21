Covid-19: Sarawak to announce economic aid package on Monday

File picture shows Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaking during a press conference in Kuching March 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 21 — The Sarawak state government says it will introduce a special economic stimulus package in order to assist sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the package would be announced on Monday.

“We call it the Economic Aid Package,” he told reporters after chairing a Sarawak State Security Council meeting here today.

It is understood that the package would cover several things, including helping small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, on the supply of face masks, Abang Johari said the items are already at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) awaiting transportation to Kuching.

“We are trying to bring the masks directly from China to speed up the process of shipping to Sarawak for public use,” Abang Johari said.

In the meantime, he said, the state government is also collaborating with private hospitals in the screening and testing for COVID-19 infection.

“Discussions have been held with the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC), Timberland Medical Centre, KPJ and Normah Medical Specialist Centre.

“This is to enhance our capacity to deal with the situation,” he added. — Bernama