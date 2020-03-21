Covid-19: Melaka announces RM6.53m incentives

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said one of the incentives was a special provision for frontline healthcare workers who were treating and controlling the spread of Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, March 21 — The Melaka government yesterday announced eight incentives involving an allocation of RM6.53 million to help those affected by Covid-19.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said one of the incentives was a special provision for frontline healthcare workers who were treating and controlling the spread of Covid-19.

He said others include incentive for hawkers and small traders and defferal of quit rent and parcel tax late penalty payment.

“Also included are three-month deferment of payment for TAPEM (Melaka Education Trust Fund) borrowers until June; rental reduction for houses under the Melaka Housing Board (LPM); 10 per cent discount for water bill for this month and next month for low-cost homeowners.

“There will be an announcement of a special incentive for recipients of the Melaka Islamic Religious Council assistance in the near future,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the incentives are expected to benefit, among others, 355,000 quit rent payers; 35,000 parcel tax payers; 7,400 TAPEM borrowers and 260,000 domestic water consumers in the state.

“I believe the incentives will ease the burden faced by the recipients following the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said. — Bernama