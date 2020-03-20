Police escort four people in car to be tested for Covid-19 as one attended Sri Petaling mosque gathering

The police escorting the car (front) to the Bayan Baru clinic March 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — The police stopped four people, three men and a woman, in a vehicle in a roadblock here today after one of them was found to have attended the mass religious gathering held at the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque.

Southwest district police chief Supt A.Anbalagan said one of the occupants in the car, a 55-year-old man, was found to have attended the mass tabligh ijtimak gathering while the woman in the car is his wife.

“He is from Batu Maung and the two other men are from Balik Pulau and we immediately escorted them to the Bayan Baru clinic to be tested for Covid-19,” he said.

Anbalagan said he personally escorted the vehicle, in the 6.30pm incident, by following closely behind to make sure that the four were handed over to the healthcare personnel for testing.

He said during the roadblock, one of the policemen had held on to one of the men in the car to stop them from trying to escape.

“They were trying to escape so the officer had to hold on to him, due to this contact, the police officer will have to be quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

He said the four people, aged between 27 and 56 years, were handed over to health ministry personnel for further action.

The government is tracking down all of the attendees of the mass religious gathering held at the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque that was held from February 27 to March 1.

More than 500 of the attendees have tested positive for Covid-19 and as at today, two of them have died from the infection, one on March 17 and one today.

It is believed that around 4,000 attendees are yet to come forward to be tested for the virus.