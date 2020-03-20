Miti: Companies operating during MCO must issue permission letters to employees

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Companies that are allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period must provide letters of permission to their employees who are working to facilitate their movement in case they are stopped by patrol authorities.

This would also ensure tighter enforcement on employees who had been asked to work, said the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI), which in a special meeting with ministers earlier today had been tasked with authorising movement of employees within approved industries.

In a statement, MITI said it had taken proactive measures by declaring the permission to operate and work in the approval letters given to the companies operating during the MCO period.

“This approval is limited to companies in the essential product manufacturing sectors that have been approved to continue operating at a minimal level.

“This work authorisation is also limited to the number of employees approved for the operating companies and subject to the permission to place factory machineries on standby to operate,” it added.

MITI also said factory owners were mandated to provide a travel authorisation letter to the employees on duty attached to the ministry’s approval letter to operate.

“On top of that, these companies must list down the names of employees who are given the travel permission letters,” said the ministry.

The approvals granted to the companies could be revoked if the stipulated conditions were not adhered to, it added. — Bernama