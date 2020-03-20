KL police chief: Stern action against those who violate movement control order

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim says police will impose stern action under Section 186 and Section 188 of the Penal Code against individuals found violating the movement control order. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Police will impose stern action under Section 186 and Section 188 of the Penal Code against individuals found violating the movement control order (MCO), said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Section 186 of the Penal Code which is obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions while Section 188 of the same law which is disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Thus far, no individual had been detained as the public had given good cooperation to the police, he told reporters during a roadblock at Jalan Loke Yew here today.

Mazlan said 5,000 police officers and personnel were deployed throughout the implementation period of the MCO.

Meanwhile, Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the second day implementation of the MCO also saw a decrease in the number of vehicles around Ampang at night.

In the meantime, Melaka police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the police would continue to impose roadblocks and to advise road users to reduce traffic.

“The police are also providing advice via mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) and the motorcycle patrol unit (URB),” he said. ― Bernama