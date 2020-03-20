IJN says man caught getting testy with cop in viral video not its personnel

The National Heart Institute (IJN) has issued a statement to clarify that an individual featured in a viral video is not its member of staff. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The National Heart Institute (IJN) has issued a statement to clarify that an individual featured in a viral video is not its member of staff.

A recording showing a man engaged in a five-minute-long verbal altercation with a policeman at a public park was widely shared across social networks today.

Twitter account holder @khalidismath who had originally shared the video had identified the man as a cardiologist with IJN.

“IJN takes this matter very seriously as any accusations against IJN or its personnel will damage IJN reputation as one of the leading cardiovascular and thoracic centre in the region,” it said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“IJN practises zero tolerance on such matters and will not hesitate to take necessary action. IJN urges everyone to be responsible and mindful when it comes to circulating information.”

In its statement, IJN said that it had asked @khalidismath to “retract and apologise for smearing the Institution’s and its staff’s reputation by mentioning the person in the video is our employee.”

A check by Malay Mail revealed that the Twitter account holder in question has deleted his original tweet and issued an apology.