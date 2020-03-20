Home minister: Immigration Dept allows exemptions for Malaysians with job permits to leave country for work

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the Immigration Department has allowed exemptions for Malaysians with work permits and also permanent residents to leave the country for work, provided that they do not return to Malaysia by the end of this month. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — The Immigration Department has allowed exemptions for Malaysians with work permits and also permanent residents to leave the country for work, provided that they do not return to Malaysia by the end of this month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the exemptions were for Malaysians who are Long-Term Pass Holders in third countries or have permanent resident status, provided that they do not return to the country by March 31.

He said strong documentation or evidence must be included at the inspection counter before exiting the country.

“Malaysian diplomats who serve as overseas representatives are also exempted and can leave the country,” said Hamzah in a statement issued today.

The move will be a relief for some of the more than 250,000 Malaysian workers working in Singapore who have been affected after they were not allowed to leave the country on Wednesday.

Hamzah added that Malaysians and permanent residents or foreign nationals who drive heavy vehicles for the purpose of carrying essential services are allowed in and out and are required to undergo medical examination.

However, he said the movement of such items is subject to current directives issued by other relevant agencies.

“Malaysians and permanent residents who use the train services at the Padang Besar (in Perlis), Woodlands Train Check Point (in Singapore) and Johor Baru Sentral (in Johor) are allowed to enter Malaysia only,” he said.

However, Hamzah stressed that Malaysian citizens and also permanent residents are not allowed to leave the country for the purpose of social visits.

“For Malaysian citizens and permanent residents who return from abroad, they are allowed to enter but are required to undergo a health quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

In accordance with the Prime Minister’s decision on the movement control order (MCO) to be implemented from March 18 to 31, Hamzah said the Immigration Department has implemented a comprehensive ban on all travel of Malaysian citizens and overseas permanent residents as well as restrictions on entry of all tourists and foreign visitors into the country.

He said all foreigners are not allowed to enter Malaysia, including pass holders such as Temporary Employment Passes, Employment Passes (Expatriate Passes), Student Passes, Dependents’ Passes (for Long Term Travel Pass Holders) and Long-Term Social Visit Passes (MM2H).

“In the event of a pass expiry due to the MCO and the pass holder is abroad, they will be allowed to return to the country within three months after the expiry of the MCO.

“They are required to renew their passes within 30 days from the date of entry into Malaysia,” said Hamzah.

However, Hamzah said exceptions are given for the husband or wife and children of Malaysians, provided they self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“Foreign diplomats on duty in the country are allowed to enter and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days. If couples or families of diplomats want to enter Malaysia together, they must have a Dependents’ Pass.

“For Expatriate Pass holders involved in essential services, they need to obtain the Immigration Director-General’s approval and undergo a self-quarantine for 14 days,” explained Hamzah, adding that approval must be obtained before their departure to Malaysia.

For foreigners in the country who are holders of valid short and long term social visit passes such as Temporary Employment Pass, Employment Pass (Expatriate Pass), Student Pass, Dependent Pass (for Long Term Travel Pass Holder) and Long Term Social Visit Pass (MM2H), Hamzah said they are allowed to return to their home country without the need for renewal if the pass expires during the MCO period.

“They can also extend their existing pass period, where renewal must be made within 14 days after the expiry of the MCO,” he said.

Hamzah also reiterated that foreign visitors are allowed to leave Malaysia, but are not allowed to return during this period of restriction.

On the movement of those from Peninsular Malaysia to the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa, he said it is subject to the current laws and directives prescribed by the relevant authorities.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the unprecedented shutdown of all non-essential services and activities across Malaysia in a bid to contain the country’s worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

He said the government will impose the MCO from March 18 to 31 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The order bans Malaysians from travelling overseas, which has raised concern among Malaysians who commute daily into Singapore for work.