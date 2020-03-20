Give PPR tenants three months’ rental exemption, says Gerakan

Low cost flats in Rifle Range, Penang. Gerakan vice-president Oh Tong Keong said the low-income group is most affected by the MCO as many are contract workers who get paid on a daily basis. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — Gerakan has called on the Penang state government to exempt three months of rental for Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) tenants due to the impact of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerakan vice-president Oh Tong Keong said the low-income group is most affected by the MCO as many are contract workers who get paid on a daily basis.

“Many of those in the low-income group depend on contract work and if they don’t work, they can’t feed their family so the state government should exempt them from paying rent,” he said.

He said it has been three days and this group will be suffering as they cannot leave their homes to make a living.

“They will not be able to cover their cost of living by the end of the MCO on March 31,” he said

Oh, who is also Penang Gerakan chairman, welcomed Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s announcement that RM20 million will be allocated to assist affected hawkers and traders.

He hoped the state administration will list the regulations and guidelines for the hawkers and traders to apply for this funding.

“These are low-income earners. They need immediate financial assistance as those who have to close their stalls during the MCO will have no income,” he added.

Oh said the state government must immediately come up with the application guidelines so that traders and hawkers can apply for the funding.

The MCO, which started on March 18, ends on March 31.

Malaysians are required to stay at home at all times during the MCO except to buy essential items and to travel to work in essential service sectors.