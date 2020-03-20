Dr M: Marzuki’s termination as Bersatu sec-gen is invalid

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Marzuki’s (pic) termination is invalid. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The termination of Datuk Marzuki Yahya as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general is invalid, party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

In a letter issued to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Dr Mahathir said according to the party constitution, it is stipulated that the party chairman must be consulted over the appointment or removal of the secretary-general.

“The party president can only appoint or sack any top leadership position under the terms of ‘selepas berunding dengan pengerusi parti’ or after consulting with the party chairman.

“In this situation of Marzuki’s termination as secretary-general, there was no consultation conducted with me, the chairman of the party and this is against Bersatu’s party constitution,” said Dr Mahathir in the letter.

