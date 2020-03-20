DAP veteran Kit Siang tested negative for Covid-19, but now under self-quarantine

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang is undergoing self-quarantine after he tested negative for Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang is undergoing self-quarantine after he tested negative for Covid-19.

The Iskandar Puteri MP is among several DAP members who was in close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii ,who revealed on March 17 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tested negative — but in self-quarantine,” Lim told Malay Mail via a WhatsApp message today.

Yesterday, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to be observing self-quarantine after coming into close contact with Dr Yii.

It is believed that Dr Yii had taken a photo with Dr Mahathir.

A spokesman for Dr Mahathir reportedly said the Langkawi MP underwent a test for the coronavirus on Tuesday, but did not reveal the result.

Malay Mail has also attempted to reach out to former finance minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, but has yet to receive a reply.

The Bagan MP had yesterday posted a photo of himself eating a plate of fried mee hoon and indicated that he had tested negative for the virus on Twitter.

“Having fried mee hoon at home for lunch. Believe or not I cooked it myself... Also tested negative for Covid-19.”

Apart from Guan Eng and Kit Siang, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chien Jen has also tested negative for Covid-19.

Dr Yii is the second Sarawak MP tested positive for the Covid-19 after Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu who was confirmed on March 2 to have Covid-19.