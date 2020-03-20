Covid-19: Work travel passes to be issued for MCO verification, says minister

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Public and private sector personnel involved in essential services during the Movement Control Order (MCO), which entered its third day today, will be required to show their work travel passes for verification.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the verification is to avoid any confusion and problem at police roadblocks during the MCO, which runs until March 31.

He said the verification, in the form of a letter or pass, will be issued by the secretary-general (KSU) of each ministry for government departments, while the Senior Minister in charge of the economic cluster, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will handle the letters from the private sector.

“When employees, especially those from government departments and private sectors, are stopped by police they may have difficulty proving that they have permission to go to their offices,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order today.

He hoped that the matter can be resolved with the issuance of work travel passes issued by the KSU to each ministry and private sector representatives.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said he was informed that there were employers forcing their staff to sign documents agreeing to take no-pay leave.

“That is wrong...we will not condone it. Go on leave We will not allow them to work but they will continue to be paid as usual. We have requested the Human Resources Minister (Datuk Seri M Saravanan) to take action,” he said. — Bernama