Covid-19: King tells Malaysians ‘we shall prevail’ in message to nation

People watch a live telecast of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called upon the rakyat to remain at home and abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO) issued to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a special message, the Agong told the public not to leave home unless there are pressing matters, nor to “balik kampung” (return to hometown) unless an emergency arises.

“This Movement Control Order is imposed to ensure the safety and well-being of every Malaysian as we are facing a serious threat from the outbreak of Covid-19 virus infection,” said His Majesty.

Adding that the virus’ danger should not be underestimated, the Agong also reminded the public not to gather or attend any social activities outside their homes, nor to engage in panic buying as the government has guaranteed sufficient stock and supply of all essential items throughout the MCO’s two-week period.

“I call upon every Malaysian to be responsible and not spread fake news and cause unnecessary panic among us. Please observe personal hygiene, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitiser and face mask, stay safe and practice social distancing.

“We will get through this together, as Malaysians, as one country. This is the time for us to be strong and persevere, for God willing, we shall prevail,” said His Majesty.

Earlier today, the Agong personally went down to the ground to monitor the latest situation in Kuala Lumpur, following the start of the MCO on Wednesday.

Among the places inspected by His Majesty included Ampang, Loke Yew, Jalan Semantan, Sri Hartamas, as well as patrols along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Bukit Tar, KLCC, and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

The Agong also inspected several police locations where roadblocks are being conducted, as part of the MCO.

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected 247,595 people worldwide as of today, and caused 10,064 deaths. Malaysia has the fourth-largest number of Covid-19 cases in Asia, behind China, Iran, and South Korea.

Two people have died of Covid-19 in Malaysia to date, a 34-year old man from Johor who attended the Sri Petaling tabligh, and a 60-year old pastor from Sarawak.