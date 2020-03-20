Courts around KL becomes quiet on third day of MCO

A passenger wearing a protective face mask uses her phone at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The usually-busy main entrance of the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex (KMKL) in Jalan Duta is now unusually quiet following the Movement Control Order (MCO) which came into force on Wednesday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A Bernama look at the KMKL and Ampang Courts on the third day of the MCO found only a few cars ferrying judges, magistrates and deputy public prosecutors who are allowed into the premises to take turns presiding over cases during the 14-day MCO period.

According to a court staff on duty today, only several court rooms are open for a mention for new cases.

“The media and public are not allowed to enter except for court staff and lawyers involved in the new cases,” he told Bernama today.

The court has taken several precautionary measures including providing hand sanitisers and taking the temperature of individuals who are allowed to enter the premise. — Bernama