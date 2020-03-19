Pahang announces much stricter measures, outlets to close between 7pm to 7am

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reportedly said it would be enforced in the five districts of Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Bentong and Jerantut from this Saturday, March 21 onwards. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, March 19 ― The Pahang state government has ordered business premises within five Covid-19 positive districts to remain closed between 7pm and 7am the following day in much more stringent measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reportedly announced the new regulation today, said it would be enforced in the five districts of Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Bentong and Jerantut from this Saturday, March 21 onwards.

Among the premises required to shut down ― from 7pm onwards until 7am the following day ― were convenience stores, eateries and petrol stations.

“The closure starts at 7pm until 7am. Cameron Highlands have already implemented the closure order starting from 7pm yesterday,” he was quoted saying by Malay daily Berita Harian.

He also said he hoped the public would adhere to the movement control order imposed nationwide and to remain in their respective residence to minimise the spread of Covid-19 cases in the future.

Earlier today, a police notice on the closure order was circulated online, stating that all eateries must be closed (even for takeaways and drive-thru), petrol stations and convenience stores will not be allowed to open between 7pm and 7am.

It stated that the order was issued by Pahang police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan.

An officer from Bukit Aman's Corporate Communication Unit later confirmed to Malay Mail that such orders were issued in Pahang.

Muhyiddin had in a special announcement on Monday said Malaysia will effectively be hitting pause on all non-essential activities for two weeks from tomorrow (March 18) until March 31 to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus under a nationwide movement control order.

This order covers the whole of Malaysia, with a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, sundry goods stores, markets and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their day-to-day lives.

This is the first time Malaysia has enforced such an order.