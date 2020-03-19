Minister: Six months electricity bill discount beginning April 1

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah says electricity bill discounts will be given to all consumers for six months from April 1 to September 30. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Electricity bill discounts will be given to all consumers for six months from April 1 to September 30, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said today.

He said this was to help ease the people’s burden amid the challenging economic environment following the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to him, the government has agreed to provide a 15 per cent discount on electricity usage to six selected business sectors, namely hotels; travel and tourism agencies; shopping complexes; convention centres; theme parks; and local airline offices.

“This 15 per cent discount involves about 10,000 account owners from six selected business sectors who are using the Commercial Tariff. The discount during this period will also have an impact on reducing electricity bills by RM40 million for Peninsular Malaysia, RM20 million for Sabah and RM8.5 million for Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said other commercial, industrial and agricultural accounts as well as domestic consumers would also receive a two percent discount during the same period, benefitting a total of about 10.4 million account holders.

“This means that domestic consumers will get a two percent discount during the period in addition to the six per cent that they are already enjoying,” he added.

According to him, the cost of the electricity rebate in Peninsular Malaysia will be borne by the government through the Electricity Industry Fund, while for Sabah and Sarawak, it will be borne directly by the Federal government. ― Bernama