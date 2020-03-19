In Penang, authorities conduct spot checks to ensure public complies with movement control order (VIDEO)

Penang Island City Council enforcement officers conduct spotchecks on pubs and eateries in George Town March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Authorities started setting up roadblocks and launched special operations last night to ensure compliance of the movement control order which was implemented yesterday.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) conducted a special operation to check if entertainment outlets in the city were still open last night.

“All of the 34 outlets we checked complied with the order to remain close and the outlets have also displayed the notice we issued ordering them to close as per the movement control order,” said MBPP licensing senior officer Mohamad Badri Zakaria after the operations ended at around midnight.

He said over 50 notices had been issued to entertainment outlets in the city to close their operations from March 18 to 31.

He said the city council will regularly conduct random spot checks on entertainment outlets to ensure full compliance throughout these two weeks.

“We hope they will remain close until March 31 and if any outlet is found to have flouted the movement control order, action will be taken against them,” he said.

The city council enforcement team, consisting of about 20 officers, went to popular night entertainment spots along Beach Street, Love Lane, Midlands Park and Penang Times Square.

The roads around George Town were mostly deserted while the nightspot zones that used to be teeming with people were also deserted.

Meanwhile, police also set up roadblocks at major roads in Penang.

Northeast District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the police were monitoring the public’s movement and traffic through the roadblocks.

“For now, we are advising those on the road to stay home and reminding them that they are not supposed to be outside,” he said.

Police personnel check vehicles during a roadblock in George Town March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said roadblocks were conducted at Batu Feringgi, Paya Terubong and Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu.

The police will be setting up more roadblocks in more locations tomorrow.

The roadblocks will be held continuously until March 31.

The government issued the movement control order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid19).

The order restricts the public from going out except to buy essential items such as food, groceries and medication.

All businesses except for essential services such as healthcare, groceries, food outlets offering delivery and takeout services and banks have to be closed.