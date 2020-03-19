Hospital staff member in Kangar tests positive for Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the employee with travel history to Turkey arrived in the country on March 8. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, March 19 — The Perlis State Health Department has confirmed that a staff of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here tested positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the employee with travel history to Turkey arrived in the country on March 8.

“The patient was admitted on March 16 with suspected lung infection (pneumonia) and dehydration.

“Laboratory tests at the Sultanah Bahiyah hospital came back positive of the virus on March 18,” he said in a statement posted on MOH Facebook today.

Dr Noor Hisham said HTF has identified the patient’s close contacts and screenings were conducted on them as well as the family members.

Cleaning and disinfection had also been carried out at the relevant locations.

He said patients and members of the public need not worry over their safety, as HTF has taken the necessary preventive measures. — Bernama