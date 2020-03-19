Eateries at a loss what to do next following Malaysia’s Covid-19 shutdown

People queue to buy food during lunch hour at a food court in Taman Tun Dr Ismail March 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — After the first day of a nationwide shutdown, many eateries have been left in the lurch and unsure as to whether they should continue their operations in a limited capacity or cut their losses and close for the rest of the two-week period.

Many eateries told Malay Mail that they had noticed a sharp decline in sales within the first few hours of operations yesterday.

For Nur Saidha Husna, who runs a family-owned mixed rice eatery, sales have been very low compared to a usual day of business.

However, she stressed that it was only the first day of the movement control order, adding that she hopes customers will return in the coming days.

“Being the first day, many people are still unclear about what they can do or should do. For the time being, we are open in a limited capacity and only for takeaway.

Nur Saidha Husna, who runs a family-owned mixed rice eatery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail said sales have plunged since movement control order kicked in. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“But there were hardly any people this morning who came for takeaway. We are quite worried if this trend continues. We usually cater for the lunch crowd who prefers to dine in but that’s not possible now.

“We are still unsure as to how we will fare in the next few days and might have to adapt accordingly,” she said, before adding that the restaurant is not against the idea of shutting its doors while the movement control order is in effect to cut its losses.

Saidha’s shop is in affluent Taman Tun Dr Ismail, where fusion cafes and family-owned eateries occupy most of its commercial spaces.

However, checks done yesterday by Malay Mail showed that the once-bustling area, which is also notorious for its packed parking situation, had little-to-no foot or vehicular traffic.

The majority of shops were closed with only a few open mainly for takeaways.

Among the most popular food outlets was McDonald’s where locals queued by the dozen to get their lunch fix.

Many shops had also plastered signs that indicated their business is open to accommodate dine-out patrons only.

GrabFood riders wait to pick up their orders at an eatery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail March 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

A famous local eatery, which did not want to be named, had also prepared a space for GrabFood drivers to wait while their orders were met.

A GrabFood rider, who wished to remain anonymous, commented that delivery orders had been slow in the morning.

The rider added that full-time delivery riders usually receive 15 to 20 orders per day, with some expecting an uptick in orders in the next fortnight.

“At the moment, most of the delivery guys here are not expecting much to change, but then again, it is only the first day.

“Perhaps we will see an increase in orders in the coming days,” said the delivery rider.

“However, right now, we are concerned about restaurants or vendors coping with orders in the coming days. We just have to see how it goes.”

Azlan Ismail, manager of Ficus Bistro in Taman Tun Dr Ismail expressed concerned over slow sales as the movement control order kicked in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Azlan Ismail, manager of Ficus Bistro in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, said they too are adapting to the current movement control order.

“We notice it’s very slow today in terms of traction. It is only the first day so we just have to see what will happen,’’ he said.

Azlan added that his restaurant is open in a limited capacity to serve their regulars. However, when asked whether the shop would consider closing to cut its losses, he answered, “We’ll just have to see.”



