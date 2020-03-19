Armed Forces: Armoured vehicles deployed only for training purposes

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang stressed that the video which went viral did not provide an accurate information and he considered it fake news. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang today explained that the deployment of armoured vehicles on certain streets, as viralled on social media, is actually for training purposes and not for taking over the current situation in the country.

He stressed that the video which went viral did not provide an accurate information and he considered it fake news.

“All parties, especially the irresponsible ones, are advised to stop sharing the video immediately,” he said in a statement today.

Affendi clarified that the deployment of armoured vehicles was actually for training purposes and were ordered to return to their respective camps as per the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the MAF top brass decided that certain matters related to operations, training and courses, exercise, administration and logistics needed to be refined based on the MCO.

“As such, matters regarding military training are temporarily shelved. However, matters involving operations to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the country will continue as usual,” he said.

He advised everyone not to be easily influenced by news which can cause concern and panic among the people. ― Bernama