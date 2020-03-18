Vehicular, foot traffic plummet in Klang Valley as Covid-19 shutdown arrives

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Petaling Jaya Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG, March 18 — The usual rush-hour crawl along the Federal Highway was missing on the first day of Malaysia’s nationwide shutdown to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).



A drive from Mid Valley Megamall to Subang that usually takes upwards of 40 minutes on weekday mornings was completed in just 12 minutes today, as Malaysians took the government’s call to heart and remained indoors during this two-week period.



In SS19 of Subang Jaya, most shops were closed save for those selling food or convenience items.



Addawiyah Hamid, a resident in SS18, said she noticed significant fewer people in the area this morning.



“Around this time there’ll usually be more cars and factor in the fact that school’s out, makes this place look kind of empty.



“It’s a good thing though. This virus thing is scary. Best thing to do for now is stay indoors.”



Another resident who only wanted to be known as Wong said the situation still appeared normal now despite the smaller crowds in public.



However, he complained of panic buying that has created artificial shortages of basic necessities and celebrated his simple achievement of buying a loaf of bread from his neighbourhood 7-11 convenience store.



“I’m, in fact, surprised I could get this. I’ve not seen this for many days,” Wong said while pointing triumphantly at a loaf of white sandwich bread he was able to find this morning.



“I don’t know why people are panicking. I went to a few places just to buy bread but when I saw the queue, I said ‘Forget it’. A lot of people are just kiasu,” he said when applauding the government for introducing the restriction order.



Subang resident Hatika Rosli also said there were far fewer vehicles and people today, and supposed that most have decided to return to their hometowns to observe the restriction of movement order lasting until March 31.



“I think most people have balik kampung la,” said Hatika. “No school cause it’s holidays and then two weeks quarantine so those who got leave will go back home. That’s why I think there are not a lot of people out here today.”



On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the unprecedented shutdown of all non-essential services and activities across Malaysia in a bid to contain the country’s worsening Covid-19 situation.



Malaysia recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19 yesterday while total cases also rose to 673 confirmed infections, making the country the worst-hit in the region so far.