Universiti Malaysia Sabah allows students to stay in residential college during movement control order

UMS in a posting on its official Facebook page today said those who wanted to stay on campus should inform the residential college management for monitoring purposes. — Screen capture via Google

KOTA KINABALU, March 18 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has allowed its students to remain in their respective residential colleges during the enforcement of the movement control order that begins today until March 31.

UMS in a posting on its official Facebook page today said those who wanted to stay on campus should inform the residential college management for monitoring purposes.

They also must adhere to all instructions issued by the university including the implemented health measures, it said.

UMS said those who have chosen to return home are free to do so, but they would have to undergo health check upon their return to the campus.

“Students must immediately seek treatment at the UMS Community Centre if they have respiratory tract symptoms within 14 days of returning to the campus,” it said.

Meanwhile, the operations of the UMS EcoCampus Visitor Information Centre has been suspended with immediate effect and no tourists are allowed to visit the campus during the two-week order. — Bernama